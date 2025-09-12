Trump administration scraps greenhouse gas emissions reporting

Washington DC - The US moved on Friday to dismantle a "burdensome" federal program that tracks greenhouse gas emissions across the US economy, the latest step by President Donald Trump 's administration to undercut efforts against climate change.

The Trump administration has moved the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program, which tracks greenhouse gas emissions across the US economy. © Unsplash/@baj810

The Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program (GHGRP), launched in 2010, covers more than 8,000 facilities – including power plants, fuel suppliers, and factories – that together account for 85-90% of the country's planet-warming pollution.

Trump, who received hundreds of millions of dollars from the fossil fuel industry during his 2024 election campaign, has heavily promoted new oil, gas, and coal extraction while moving to suppress competition from solar and wind.

"Alongside President Trump, EPA continues to live up to the promise of unleashing energy dominance that powers the American Dream," Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin said in announcing the decision, which will undergo a public comment period before being finalized.

"The Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program is nothing more than bureaucratic red tape that does nothing to improve air quality."

Although the program was established through an act of Congress, the EPA argued it is not legally obliged to continue collecting the data, with the sole exception of methane emissions.

A climate law passed in 2022 under Democratic President Joe Biden established a methane fee on oil and gas operations, but Republicans' recently enacted "Big Beautiful Bill" requires such reporting only from 2034. Accordingly, the EPA under Zeldin says it will suspend all data collection until then.