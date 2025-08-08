Trump administration to rewrite government's past national climate reports

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration is revising past editions of the nation's premier climate report – its latest move to undermine the scientific consensus on human-caused global warming.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright has said the Trump administration is revising past editions of the National Climate Assessment. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The decision, announced by Energy Secretary Chris Wright during a CNN appearance Tuesday night, follows the government's revocation of the Endangerment Finding, a scientific determination that underpins a host of regulations aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

Asked by CNN's Kaitlan Collins why previous editions of the National Climate Assessment were no longer available online, former fracking company CEO Wright responded: "Because we're reviewing them, and we will come out with updated reports on those and with comments on those."

First published in 2000, the National Climate Assessment has long been viewed as a cornerstone of the US government's understanding of climate science, synthesizing input from federal agencies and hundreds of external experts.

Previous editions warned in stark terms of mounting risks to America's economy, infrastructure, and public health if greenhouse gas emissions are not curtailed.

In April, the administration moved to dismiss the hundreds of scientists working on the sixth edition.