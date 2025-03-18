Trump moves to axe scientific research at EPA

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration may lay off more than 1,000 scientists and dismantle the Office of Research and Development (ORD) at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Donald Trump is waging a war on environment and climate-related research, and he may be on the verge of dismantling the EPA's Office of Research and Development. © AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Documents reviewed by Democrats on the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology have revealed that the EPA is looking to gut research as part of the Trump administration's attempt to reduce the agency's budget by 65%.

About 1,155 chemists, biologists, toxicologists, and other scientists will lose their jobs, about 75% of the office's workforce, as the ORD is dissolved. The remaining staff will be bled off into different parts of the EPA.

Staff members shared communications with The New York Times, which established that those staff members would be used "to provide increased oversight and align with administration priorities."

The revelations have triggered concerns that the cuts will stop the EPA from being capable of meeting its legal obligation to use high-quality science when informing policy decisions.

"Every decision the EPA makes must be in furtherance of protecting human health and the environment, and that just can’t happen if you gut EPA science," said Representative Zoe Lofgren, the lead Democrat on the committee.