Typhoon Doksuri batters Philippines and displaces thousands

Manila, Philippines - Typhoon Doksuri battered the northern Philippines on Wednesday with torrential rains and "violent, life-threatening" winds, leaving at least one person dead and over 11,000 displaced, the national disaster agency said.

Children walk along a sea wall at Navotas in Metro Manila on July 26, 2023, as Super Typhoon Doksuri passes close to the northern tip of Luzon island. © JAM STA ROSA / AFP

Doksuri made landfall over Fuga Island off the northern province of Cagayan before dawn, packing maximum sustained winds of 108 miles per hour (mph) and gusts of up to 150 mph, the weather bureau said.



It was moving west-southwestward at 9 mph, and was sweeping through the northernmost part of the Philippines.

Doksuri’s winds knocked out power, while trees were uprooted and houses damaged, said Edgardo Posadas, a spokesperson for the national disaster agency.

Posadas said the agency received a report of one person who drowned in the province of Rizal, east of Manila, due to flash floods. Two people were injured, he added.