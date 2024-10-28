UN warns greenhouse gas emissions at an all-time high in 2023

A United Nations agency on Monday warned that greenhouse gas concentrations had reached new record highs in 2023, more-or-less guaranteeing future temperature increases.

A significant driver of CO2 increases is the loss of carbon absorption due to forest fires. © Unsplash/Joachim Pressl

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) revealed that levels of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide increased over the course of 2023.

Carbon dioxide has accumulated particularly fast by a rate of about 10% over the last two decades.

In a statement released on October 28, the WMO attributed the steep rise in carbon dioxide emissions to large vegetation fires and their consequent reduction in forest carbon absorption.

"Another year. Another record," WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo was cited as saying in the press release. "This should set alarm bells ringing among decision makers."

"We are clearly off track to meet the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to well below 2°C and aiming for 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels," Saulo warned.

"These are more than just statistics. Every part per million and every fraction of a degree temperature increase has a real impact on our lives and our planet,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo."

According to the WMO's 2024 Greenhouse Gas Bulletin, in 2024 the yearly increase of atmospheric CO2 was significantly higher than the average over the preceding decade, achieving a record high.

"This may be a result of enhanced fire emissions and reduced net terrestrial carbon sinks," the Bulletin stated. "Wildfires could release more CO2 into the atmosphere and the warmer oceans could absorb less CO2."

"As a consequence, more CO2 could stay in the atmosphere, accelerating global warming and ocean acidification. These climate feedbacks are critical concerns to societies worldwide."

It is believed that, due to the fact that carbon dioxide stays in the atmosphere for decades, current CO2 concentrations guarantee that global temperature levels will continue to rise for the foreseeable future.

"The Bulletin warns that we face a potential vicious cycle," said WMO Deputy Secretary-General Ko Barrett.