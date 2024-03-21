UN warns of concerning trend in e-waste production

Geneva, Switzerland - The world is producing more and more e-waste, according to a new UN report, but recycling is not keeping up.

The world produced a record amount of e-waste in 2022 with 62 million tons. © Manjunath Kiran / AFP

In 2022 alone, 62 million tons of electronic waste – defined as any device with a plug or batteries – will have been generated, according to the UN's Global E-Waste Monitor published on Wednesday.

This is a record – and an increase of 82% compared to 2010. If things continue at this rate, 90 million tons can be expected by 2030.

E-waste from 2022 could fill 1.55 million 40-ton lorries, the report said. Bumper to bumper that lorry convoy would then extend roughly around the equator.

Recycling is lagging far behind in relation to the rapidly growing mountain of discarded mobile phones, laptops, televisions, fridges, and other appliances.

In 2022, less than a quarter (22.3%) of e-waste was documented as having been properly collected and processed, according to the report. This could fall to 20% by 2030, it said.