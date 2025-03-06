US accused of backing out of climate funding agreement with developing nations

Pretoria, South Africa - The US has pulled out of a climate funding deal struck by rich nations to help their developing counterparts transition to clean energy, the program's first beneficiary South Africa and Indonesia said Thursday.

South Africa said the US had pulled out of an agreement to help fund the country's transition to renewable energy. © RODGER BOSCH / AFP

The so-called Just Energy Transition Partnerships (JETP) are ambitious financing deals between a small group of wealthy countries and emerging economies to help them ditch planet-polluting coal.

Coal-rich but energy-starved South Africa was the first developing country to reach a deal on a JETP in 2021. Indonesia's partnership for more than $20 billion in financing to wean itself off coal was unveiled in late 2022.

But the US has withdrawn from its multi-million-dollar deal with Pretoria under President Donald Trump's climate crisis-denying administration, a unit in South Africa's presidency said in a statement.

"The Just Energy Transition Project Management Unit in the Presidency acknowledges the decision of the United States of America to withdraw from the Just Energy Transition Partnership with South Africa," it said.

"The South African government was formally informed of this decision by the US Embassy on 28 February 2025," the statement read, adding that Washington had cited executive orders by Trump in January and February.

Indonesia's JETP Secretariat head Paul Butarbutar confirmed the US embassy in Jakarta informed him Tuesday of Washington's decision to withdraw.

"Correct... it is part of the executive order," he told AFP when asked if the Trump administration had ordered the withdrawal.