Trump freezes aid to South Africa in escalating attack on law redressing apartheid injustice

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration is freezing aid to South Africa citing a new law allowing land to be expropriated, in some instances, if deemed to be in the public interest.

© Collage: Unsplash/Shaun Meintjes & ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP

In a Friday executive order, Trump accused the government in Pretoria of "unjust and immoral practices."

He instructed all US government agencies to "halt foreign aid or assistance" for South Africa until it ends such practices.

The order also said that Washington would promote the resettlement of "Afrikaner refugees escaping government-sponsored race-based discrimination, including racially discriminatory property confiscation."

South Africa recently passed a law allowing the expropriation of land in the public interest to rectify lasting injustices caused by the racist system of apartheid.

At that time, land was systematically and unfairly distributed along racial lines, primarily to white South Africans, who still own disproportionately large amounts of land.

The law provides for compensation payments for landowners. Expropriations may only take place if previous purchase negotiations have been unsuccessful.

The measure has attracted attention in far right and white supremacist circles, particularly with the involvement of South African-born Elon Musk, Trump's billionaire acolyte.