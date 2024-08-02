US emissions skyrocket beyond expectations, study reveals

New York, New York - A recent study has revealed that gas and oil facilities within the US have been emitting four times more methane gas than previously estimated by regulators.

Methane emissions are, according to a new study, far higher than originally thought in the US. © Unsplash/Anne Nygård

A study published by the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), a nonprofit environmental advocacy group, has revealed that leaks, venting, and flaring of methane in the US oil and gas industry emits more than 7.5 million tonnes of methane every year.

The number, which was collected by MethaneAIR, is more than four times the amount estimated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). According to the report, it is "enough wasted gas to meet the annual energy needs of over half of US homes."

Methane is considered a greenhouse gas and is widely accepted as having a significant impact on the Earth's atmosphere and climate. It is considered "planet-warming" and is primarily emitted by human sources.

The EPA describes methane as "the second most abundant anthropogenic GHG after carbon dioxide (CO2), accounting for about 16 percent of global emissions."

In the report, the EDF noted the dangers that methane emissions pose to global climate change and said that the discovery "shows why transparent reporting of real measurements is essential."

"Excessive leak rates raise serious questions about the effectiveness of the industry’s management practices and whether companies are serious about meeting their own stated methane performance goals."