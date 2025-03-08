US is "vital" for forecasting global weather extremes, says UN

Geneva, Switzerland - The US plays a critical role in predicting global weather extremes , the UN stressed Friday, as mass layoffs at a renowned US science agency raised concerns that such life-saving forecasting services could be in peril.

Hundreds of demonstrators gather to protest against Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cuts outside the headquarters of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Monday in Silver Spring, Maryland. Last week the Trump administration fired about 800 probationary staff at NOAA, one of the world’s premier centers for climate science. © Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) – the leading US agency responsible for weather forecasting, climate analysis, and marine conservation – has become a target since President Donald Trump returned to power in January, with hundreds of scientists and experts already let go.

The Trump administration is also reportedly considering terminating leases for properties housing vital weather service operations, in what could upend the US ability to provide accurate weather forecasts.

The United Nations' World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Friday highlighted how essential NOAA and the US are to a vast system put in place decades ago to monitor weather and the climate globally.

"WMO values US leadership in meteorology, climate, hydrology, oceanography, and atmospheric science," WMO spokesperson Clare Nullis told reporters in Geneva.

"It provides vital weather, climate and water data, and expertise which are vital to national and global well-being in our inter-connected world."

The US on average provides up to a quarter of the flow of meteorological satellite information used in operations globally.

It also provides 3% of globally-shared land surface meteorological observations and 12% of so-called upper air radiosonde profiles, which are the basic ground-based observations needed for global weather prediction.

Combined with data provided by other countries, this "is the basis for accurate global weather predictions, which in turn are the basis for protecting people and livelihoods everywhere," Nullis said.