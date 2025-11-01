US won't send any high-level officials to COP30 as Trump goes all in on fossil fuels

Washington DC - The US will not send any top officials to the COP30 climate talks in Brazil later this month, a White House official said Saturday, as President Donald Trump instead works to boost fossil fuels.

"The US is not sending any high level representatives to COP30," a White House official said on condition of anonymity.

"The president is directly engaging with leaders around the world on energy issues, which you can see from the historic trade deals and peace deals that all have a significant focus on energy partnerships."

