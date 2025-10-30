100 local US leaders to attend COP30 climate talks as Trump administration skips out

Washington DC - More than a hundred US state and local leaders will attend next month's COP30 climate talks in Brazil, including governors, state officials, and mayors, even as the Trump administration is expected to stay away.

"We are showing up in force," Gina McCarthy, co-chair of the America Is All In coalition, told reporters on a call Thursday.

The group represents around "two-thirds of the US population and three quarters of the US GDP, and more than 50% of US emissions," said McCarthy, who served as a climate advisor to former President Joe Biden, and as ex-President Barack Obama's environment chief.

President Donald Trump announced he was withdrawing the US from the Paris climate accord for a second time on his return to office in January.

But McCarthy said that would not halt American participation in global climate efforts.

"We'll deliver on the promises we made to the American people and our international colleagues," she said. "Local leaders here have authority to act on their own behalf, to take climate action at home and abroad."

She pointed to the work of the 24-state "US Climate Alliance" that have slashed emissions by a quarter relative to 2005 while growing their economies.