Vermont faces "historic and catastrophic" flooding as Biden declares emergency

Montpelier, Vermont - President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in the state of Vermont Tuesday as heavy rains triggered flooding from which dozens of residents were rescued by boat.

The move, which frees up funds to help relief efforts, came after officials warned that a dam close to the state capital Montpelier was nearing capacity and close to spilling into a river.



"This has never happened since the dam was built, so there is no precedent for potential damage," Montpelier city manager William Fraser said in a statement late Monday, referring to the Wrightsville Dam.

There were no immediate reports of any deaths or injuries in the state from the rains, which officials said had flooded downtown Montpelier, a city of 8,000 people.

The excessive rainfall – more than eight inches in some places, according to the National Weather Service – came after flash floods in New York state killed a woman on Sunday.

Much of the northeastern US, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Vermont, was lashed by rain on Sunday and Monday, washing out bridges and leaving roads impassable.

More than 100 people in Vermont had been rescued from cars and homes as of midday Tuesday, officials said. Authorities were trying to airlift others by helicopter, The New York Times reported.

"We are still in a very dangerous part of this disaster. We are performing active rescues as we speak today," said Mike Cannon, an official with Vermont's Urban Search and Rescue team.