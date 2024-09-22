Where does the oceans' overwhelming amount of plastic waste come from?

In the form of bottles, tires, packaging, and piping, millions of tons of plastic waste are dumped every year in the world's waterways, often ending up in the oceans.

In the form of bottles, tires, packaging, and piping, millions of tons of plastic waste are dumped every year in the world's waterways, often ending up in the oceans. © Screenshot/Naja Bertolt Jensen

And their amount could almost double by 2060 unless strong measures are taken against the pollution, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) warns.



Due to mass production of the material from the 1950s to 2019, 140 million tons have already accumulated in the rivers, lakes, and oceans, the OECD said in a 2023 report.

Some 22% of this forms a "plastic soup" in the oceans and 78% is found in freshwater ecosystems.

Plastic burned in open pits or tossed in uncontrolled or unauthorized dumpsites is the main source of pollution in the aquatic environment.



Most of this plastic waste ends up in freshwaters, with a large part, including bottles and plastic used in the construction sector, sinking in waterways and lakes.

The rest, including food packaging and closed bottles, floats for "years, even decades," before ending up in the oceans, the OECD says.

Waste from shipping activity, including nets and fishing gear, is to a much lesser extent another source of plastic waste in the oceans, as well as so-called microplastics, pieces of plastic that measure less than five millimeters.

So-called macroplastic, which is bigger than five millimeters, has an average life cycle of six months to 35 years and slowly decomposes to become microplastic, which is "more likely to be ingested by aquatic species," the OECD says.