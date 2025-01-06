Winter Storm Blair causes havoc on East Coast as multiple states declare state of emergency

Washington DC - A massive storm system dumped heavy snow and freezing rain on large swaths of the eastern US Monday, disrupting travel and work for millions of Americans from the Ohio Valley to Washington DC.

Winter Storm Blair blanketed Washington DC and several eastern states in snow on Monday, amid freezing temperatures and icy conditions. © REUTERS

Some 300,000 people were without power from Missouri to Kentucky to Virginia, while more than 1,500 flights were cancelled and hundreds delayed, according to tracking websites Poweroutage.us and FlightAware.

The National Weather Service (NWS) was predicting up to a foot of snow in Washington, where Congress was set to forge ahead with the certification of Donald Trump's election victory, four years to the day after his supporters stormed the US Capitol to try to overturn his 2020 loss.

The capital's brightly-colored row houses and leafy streets were already capped with white early Monday as residents waded through the snow in a city which only rarely has to face such wintry conditions.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has called for "full attendance" regardless of the weather. A joint session of Congress is to convene at 1:00 PM Monday.

Winter Storm Blair tracked eastward after bringing blizzard conditions to states including Kansas and Missouri.

"Snow has transitioned to ice across the commonwealth, bringing power outages and more hazardous road conditions. Transportation crews are working hard to clear roads for utility crews and emergency travel," warned Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, calling for residents to stay home.

Video posted by the Weather Channel on Sunday showed cars skidding off ice-coated highways and tractor trailers jack-knifing in Kansas.