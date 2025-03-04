World's biggest iceberg runs aground as future path grows unclear

The world's biggest iceberg appears to have run aground roughly 43 miles from a remote Antarctic island, potentially sparing the crucial wildlife haven from being hit, a research organization said Tuesday.

The colossal iceberg A23a – which is more than twice the size of Greater London and weighs nearly one trillion tons – has been drifting north from Antarctica towards South Georgia island since 2020.

This had raised fears it could collide with the island or run aground in shallower water near it, potentially disrupting the ability of penguins and seals to feed their young.

However, the gigantic wall of ice has been stuck 45 miles from the island since Saturday, March 1, according to a statement from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS).

"If the iceberg stays grounded, we don't expect it to significantly affect the local wildlife," BAS oceanographer Andrew Meijers said.

"In the last few decades, the many icebergs that end up taking this route through the Southern Ocean soon break up, disperse and melt," added Meijers, who encountered A23a in late 2023 and has tracked its fate via satellite ever since.

Satellite images analyzed by AFP showed that the closest edge of the roughly 1,274-square-mile iceberg had stopped more than 43 miles from the island in late February.