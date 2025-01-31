World's biggest iceberg begins to break apart in shock sight

Antarctica - An enormous chunk has broken off the world's largest iceberg , in a possible first sign the behemoth from Antarctica could be crumbling, scientists told AFP on Friday.

The colossal iceberg – which weighs nearly one trillion tons – had largely stayed intact since it started slowly moving north in 2020.

It has been drifting toward the remote island of South Georgia in the South Atlantic, raising the prospect it could run aground in shallower water and disrupt feeding for baby penguins and seals.

But a chunk about 12 miles long has cleaved off, said Andrew Meijers from the British Antarctic Survey, who encountered the iceberg in late 2023 and has tracked its fate via satellite ever since.

"This is definitely the first significant clear slice of the iceberg that's appeared," the physical oceanographer told AFP.

Soledad Tiranti, a glaciologist currently on an Argentinian exploration voyage in the Antarctic, also told AFP that a section had "broken" away.

The jagged piece has an area of roughly 31 square miles – huge in its own right, but just a fraction of the approximately 1300 square miles that remained.

Meijers said icebergs were full of deep fractures, and although this monumental specimen had shrunk over time and lost a much smaller piece, it had "held together pretty nicely".

"This is a sign that those rifts in it are starting to break up," he said.