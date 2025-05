Is the universe dying quicker than previously thought?

Nijmegen, Netherlands - The universe is poised to die much faster than previously thought, according to new research by Dutch scientists .

But there's no great need to panic. We still have 10 to the power of 78 years before it happens – that's a one with 78 zeroes.

However, that is a major revision from the previous estimate of 10 to the power of 1,100 years, notes the research paper from Radboud University, published in the Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics.

"The final end of the universe is coming much sooner than expected, but fortunately it still takes a very long time," said lead author Heino Falcke.

A trio of scientists at Radboud set out to calculate when the most "durable" celestial bodies – white dwarf stars – would eventually die out.

They based their calculations on Hawking radiation, named after celebrated British physicist Stephen Hawking.

Hawking postulated in the mid-1970s that black holes leak radiation, slowly dissolving like aspirin in a glass of water – giving them a finite lifetime.

The Radboud scientists extended this to other objects in the universe, calculating that the "evaporation time" depends on density.

This enabled them to calculate the theoretical dissolution of the longest-lasting body, the white dwarf.

"By asking these kinds of questions and looking at extreme cases, we want to better understand the theory, and perhaps one day, we can unravel the mystery of Hawking radiation," said co-author Walter van Suijlekom.