Natural forest regrowth can be more effective than planting trees, study says

Paris, France - Countries have pledged to plant billions of trees to tackle climate change , but half the time letting forests regenerate naturally would be a better option, a major study recently said.

"There are places where it makes sense to plant trees, and there are places where it makes sense to naturally regenerate forests," Jacob Bukoski, one of the authors of the study said.



"If you want to sequester carbon at the lowest cost, some combination of natural regeneration and plantations makes a lot of sense," said the researcher at Oregon State University.

Restoring forests has massive potential to help limit rising global temperatures because trees absorb heat-trapping carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere.

The study, which spanned 138 countries and was published in the journal Nature Climate Change, compared the cost and climate benefits of planting one tree species in an area or allowing natural forest regrowth – two common reforestation approaches – over a 30-year period.

It found that in 46% of the studied areas, letting forests grow back naturally was the more cost-effective option. The rest of the time, plantations were found to be cheaper.