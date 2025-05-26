New studies cast doubt on recent claims of life on distant planet K2-18b

When astronomers last month announced they might have discovered the most promising hints of alien life yet on a distant planet, the rare good news raised hopes humanity could soon learn we are not alone in the universe. But were the original findings flawed?

Several recent studies looking into the same data have found that there is not enough evidence to support such lofty claims, with one scientist accusing the astronomers of "jumping the gun."



The debate revolves around the planet K2-18b, which is 124 light years away in the Leo constellation.

The planet is thought to be the right distance from its star to have liquid water, making it a prime suspect in the search for extraterrestrial life.

Last month, astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope made headlines by announcing they had detected hints of the chemicals dimethyl sulfide (DMS) and dimethyl disulfide (DMDS) on the planet.

These chemicals are only produced by life, such as marine algae on Earth, meaning they are considered potential "biosignatures" indicating life.

The astronomers, led by Cambridge University's Nikku Madhusudhan, expressed caution about the "hints" of a biosignature, emphasizing they were not claiming a definitive discovery.

Their detection had reached a three-sigma level of statistical significance, "which means there is still a three in 1,000 chance of this being a fluke," Madhusudhan said at the time.