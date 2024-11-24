Operation Night Watch: Rembrandt classic gets makeover

Amsterdam, Netherlands - Shielded from the public by glass panels and staring intently through microscopes, a team of specialists has started work restoring Rembrandt's The Night Watch, one of the most iconic paintings of the Dutch Golden Age.

Visitors look at Rembrandt's Night Watch, which has been hung in place again after being stretched on an aluminum frame, at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam on March 16, 2022. © SIMON WOHLFAHRT / AFP

Eight art conservators are painstakingly removing multiple layers of varnish from Rembrandt's masterpiece depicting Amsterdam's civil guard on patrol.

"Operation Night Watch," as their work has been called, is so difficult that they do not know when it will end at Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum.

The varnish was applied to the 3.62 meters x 4.37 meters work – painted in 1642 – as past restorers sought to preserve its beauty as well as fix it after attacks by vandals.

The last varnish was applied in 1975 after a man slashed the painting 12 times with a dinner knife, in 1981, and then in 1990 after it was attacked with acid.

"We monitored The Night Watch for years and we saw that over the past few years, the varnish had yellowed and also become at some points less transparent," Rijksmuseum director Taco Dibbits said.

"Former restoration projects happened very, quickly, very fast," Dibbits told AFP.

Operation Night Watch seeks to remove the varnish and expose the original paint before a new specialized varnish is applied to restore the painting "as close as possible to its former glory."