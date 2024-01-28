Prehistoric "chewing gum" sheds light on Stone Age diet

Stockholm, Sweden - DNA from a type of "chewing gum" used by teenagers in Sweden 10,000 years ago is shedding new light on the Stone Age diet and oral health, researchers said Tuesday.

New findings have shed light on the human diet from over 10,000 years ago. © IMAGO / TT

The wads of gum are made of pieces of birch bark pitch, a tar-like black resin, and are combined with saliva, with teeth marks clearly visible.



They were found 30 years ago next to bones at the 9,700-year-old Huseby Klev archaeological site north of Sweden's western city of Gothenburg, one of the country's oldest sites for human fossils.

The hunter-gatherers most likely chewed the resin "to be used as glue" to assemble tools and weapons, said Anders Götherström, co-author of a study published in the journal Scientific Reports.

"This is a most likely hypothesis – they could, of course, have been chewed just because they liked them or because they thought that they had some medicinal purpose," he told AFP.

The gum was typically chewed by both male and female adolescents.

"There were several chewing gum (samples), and both males and females chewed them. Most of them seem to have been chewed by teenagers," Götherström said.

"There was some kind of age to it."