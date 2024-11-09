Scientists debunk popular theory that monkeys can ever pen Shakespeare

If a monkey types randomly at a keyboard for long enough, it will eventually write the complete works of Shakespeare. This thought experiment has long been used to express how an infinite amount of time makes something that is incredibly unlikely – but still technically possible – become probable.

The "infinite monkey theorem" has been around for more than a century, though its origin remains unclear. © Unsplash/Andrius Ordojan

But two Australian mathematicians have deemed the old adage misleading, working out that even if all the chimpanzees in the world were given the entire lifespan of the universe, they would "almost certainly" never pen the works of the bard.

It is commonly attributed to either French mathematician Emile Borel or British anthropologist Thomas Huxley, and some even think the general idea dates back to Aristotle.

For a light-hearted but peer-reviewed study published earlier this week, the two mathematicians set out to determine what happens if generous yet finite limits were placed on the monkey typists.

Their calculations were based on a monkey spending around 30 years typing one key a second at a keyboard with 30 keys – the letters of the English language plus some common punctuation.

The "heat death" of the universe was assumed to take place in around a googol of years – that is a one followed by 100 zeroes.

Other more practical considerations – such as what the monkeys would eat, or how they would survive the Sun engulfing Earth in a few billion years – were set aside.