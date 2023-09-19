Scientists warn entire branches of the "Tree of Life" are going extinct

Mexico City, Mexico - Humans are driving the loss of entire branches of the "Tree of Life," according to a new scientific study published on Monday which warns of the threat of a sixth mass extinction.

Scientists are sounding the alarm after determining that 73 genera have gone extinct over the last 500 years. © Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

"The extinction crisis is as bad as the climate change crisis. It is not recognized," said Gerardo Ceballos, professor at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, and co-author of the study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).



"What is at stake is the future of mankind," he told AFP.

The study is unique because instead of merely examining the loss of a species, it examines the extinction of entire genera.

In the classification of living beings, the genus lies between the rank of species and that of family. For example, dogs are a species belonging to the genus canis – itself in the canid family.

"It is a really significant contribution, I think the first time anyone has attempted to assess modern extinction rates at a level above the species," Robert Cowie, a biologist at the University of Hawaii who was not involved in the study, told AFP.

"As such it really demonstrates the loss of entire branches of the Tree of Life," a representation of living things first developed by Charles Darwin.

The study shows that "we aren't just trimming terminal twigs, but rather are taking a chainsaw to get rid of big branches," agreed Anthony Barnosky, professor emeritus at the University of California, Berkeley.