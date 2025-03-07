Debris from SpaceX's massive rocket explosion causes disruption at airports

Brownsville, Texas - The latest failure suffered by Elon Musk's SpaceX led to disruption at airports all over the East Coast on Thursday.

SpaceX's Starship rocket lost its upper stage in a fiery explosion that rained debris down on areas of the East Coast. © @_ericloosen_ via REUTERS

SpaceX lost the upper stage of its massive Starship rocket in a fiery explosion for the second time in a row, even as the booster was successfully caught in its orbital test.

Dramatic footage circulating online showed red-hot debris raining down over the Bahamas.

The fallout immediately impacted US airspace.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) briefly activated a "debris response area," delaying flights from airports stretching from Newark and Philadelphia to Miami.

The agency confirmed SpaceX will be required to conduct an investigation before it can fly again. Its latest test was waved through despite probes into the previous failure being incomplete.

SpaceX said in a statement that an "energetic event in the aft portion of Starship" had "resulted in the loss of several Raptor engines."

"This in turn led to... ultimately a loss of communications with Starship," it said, adding there were "no toxic materials present in the debris."

"We will conduct a thorough investigation, in coordination with the FAA, and implement corrective actions."