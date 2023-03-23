First-ever 3D printed space rocket launches successfully!

Cape Canaveral, Florida - The world's first 3D space rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Wednesday.

Relative Space's Terran 1, the world's first 3D rocket, lifted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Wednesday, but didn't make it into orbit. © REUTERS

The unmanned Terran 1 lifted off at 11:25 PM EDT after two postponements due to propellant temperature issues and fuel pressure problems.



Terran 1 – a two-stage, 110-foot tall and 7.5-foot wide rocket – is "the largest 3D printed object to exist and to attempt orbital flight," according to Relativity Space, the California aerospace startup that built it.

The rocket is currently 85% 3D printed by mass, including its engines, though Relativity Space is aiming to raise that number to 95%.

In its maiden flight, the rocket, which is a prototype vehicle that does not include a customer payload, was set to reach orbit after eight minutes.