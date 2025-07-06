Why is there no life on Mars? NASA rover finds a major clue!

Why is Mars barren and uninhabitable, while life has always thrived here on our relatively similar planet Earth?

This handout image, taken by NASA's Curiosity Mars rover and released on February 8, 2023, shows a close-up of the rippled textures that were created billions of years ago as waves flowed upon a shallow lake. © Handout / NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS / AFP

A discovery made by a NASA rover has offered a clue to this mystery, new research said Wednesday, suggesting that while rivers once sporadically flowed on Mars, it was doomed to be mostly a desert planet.

Mars is thought to currently have all the necessary ingredients for life except for perhaps the most important one: liquid water.

However, the red surface is carved out by ancient rivers and lakes, showing that water once flowed on our nearest neighbor.

There are currently several rovers searching Mars for signs of life that could have existed back in those more habitable times, millions of years ago.

Earlier this year, NASA's Curiosity rover discovered a missing piece in this puzzle: rocks that are rich in carbonate minerals.

These "carbonates" – such as limestone on Earth – act as a sponge for carbon dioxide, pulling it in from the atmosphere and trapping it in rock.

A new study, published in the journal Nature, modelled exactly how the existence of these rocks could change our understanding of Mars' past.