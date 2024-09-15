Groundbreaking private Polaris astronaut mission splashes down off Florida

Cape Canaveral, Florida - The SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission, which made history when its crew conducted the first spacewalk by non-government astronauts, splashed down off the coast of Florida early Sunday.

An image shows Polaris Dawn crew members (from l. to r.): mission specialist Sarah Gillis, commander Jared Isaacman, pilot Scott Poteet, and mission specialist and medical officer Anna Menon. © HANDOUT / POLARIS PROGRAM / AFP

The Dragon spacecraft landed in the ocean at 3:37 AM, a webcast of the splashdown showed, with a recovery team deploying in the pre-dawn darkness to retrieve the capsule and crew.



The capsule was lifted from the water and onto the recovery vessel half a hour later.

After brief medical checks, a smiling and waving SpaceX engineer Anna Menon was the first of the crew to exit, followed by engineer Sarah Gillis, pilot Scott Poteet, and commander Jared Isaacman. A helicopter was due to transport them to land.

The four-member team led by fintech billionaire Isaacman launched Tuesday from the Kennedy Space Center, quickly journeying deeper into the cosmos than any humans in the past half century as they ventured into the dangerous Van Allen radiation belt.

They hit a peak altitude of 870 miles – more than three times higher than the International Space Station and the furthest humans had ever traveled from Earth since the Apollo missions to the Moon.

Then on Thursday, with their Dragon spacecraft's orbit brought down to 434 miles, Isaacman swung open the hatch and climbed out into the void, gripping a structure called "Skywalker" as a breathtaking view of Earth unfolded before him.

"SpaceX, back at home we all have a lot of work to do, but from here, Earth sure looks like a perfect world," he told mission control in Hawthorne, California, where teams erupted in applause.

He went back inside after a few minutes and was replaced by a second astronaut, SpaceX engineer Gillis, who, like Isaacman, performed a series of mobility tests on SpaceX's sleek, next-generation suits.

Since Dragon doesn't have an airlock, the entire crew were exposed to the vacuum of space. Mission pilot Poteet and SpaceX engineer Menon remained strapped in throughout as they monitored vital support systems.