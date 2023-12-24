SpaceX launch sends up booster flying for record 19th time

Cape Canaveral, Florida - SpaceX sent up another Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral early Saturday with a first-stage booster flying for a record 19th time.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. © REUTERS

The Falcon 9 rocket on the Starlink 6-32 mission with 23 Starlink satellites launched from Space Launch Complex 40 at 12:33 AM.



This marked a record 19th flight for the first-stage booster having flown previously on Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-11, CRS-21, Transporter-1, Transporter-3 and 13 Starlink missions. It made another recovery landing on the droneship Just Read the Instructions downrange in the Atlantic.

It was the 255th booster recovery ever among Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets with SpaceX this week celebrating the eight-year anniversary of the first successful landing.

It marked a busy day for SpaceX which recovered a cargo Dragon spacecraft from the CRS-29 mission that left the International Space Station on Thursday, splashing down off the Florida coast after noon Friday with science on board that was headed to Kennedy Space Center.