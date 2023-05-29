Star that exploded 21 million light years away identified

Preston, UK - A star that exploded in a galaxy just 21 million light years from Earth was a red supergiant, a UK astrophysicist said.

The supernova, known as SN 2023ixf, occurred in the Pinwheel Galaxy (stock image). © 123RF/honoverclock

The explosion was detected around 10 days ago and made headlines as astronomers raced to observe the once-in-a-decade supernova.



Red supergiants are very large stars approaching the later stages of their stellar life.

The supernova, dubbed SN 2023ixf, occurred in the Pinwheel Galaxy, and was first seen by an amateur Japanese astronomer on May 19.

Joanne Pledger, an astrophysicist at the University of Central Lancashire, identified the star as a red supergiant after quickly analyzing the data she had gathered over the past decade on the Pinwheel Galaxy.

Pledger told the PA news agency, "it was sheer luck that the supernova was in the galaxy I have studied over the last 10 years."

"It was a case of excitement...and a mild panic of 'quick, let's look at the data we have,'" she added.

"When we identify a red supergiant star, we know it is in the later stages of its existence, but of course, we don't know when the supernova will happen – it could be next year, or it could be in a million years."