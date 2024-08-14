Stonehenge mystery deepens as altar stone is traced to Scotland!

Salisbury, UK - A central stone of the famous Stonehenge monument in southwest England came from 750 kilometers away in northeast Scotland, surprised scientists said Wednesday, solving one mystery but raising another: how did its prehistoric builders move the huge slab so far?

A central stone of the famous Stonehenge monument in southwest England came from 750 kilometers away in northeast Scotland, surprised scientists said Wednesday. © Unsplash/K. Mitch Hodge

The Neolithic circle of giant stones has been a source of wonder and mystery for nearly 5,000 years – in the Middle Ages, the wizard Merlin of Arthurian legend was said to have stolen the monument from Ireland.



More recently, scientists have determined that the site's upright sandstones came from relatively nearby Marlborough, while the bluestones arrayed near its center came from Wales.

But the origin of the Altar Stone, a unique six-ton slab laying on its side at the heart of the circle, remained elusive.

It was long thought to have also come from Wales, but tests along those lines always "drew a blank," said Richard Bevins, a professor from Aberystwyth University, mid-Wales, and co-author of a new study.

This prompted a team of British and Australian researchers to broaden their horizons – and in turn, discover something "quite sensational," he said.

Using chemical analysis, they determined that the Altar Stone came from Scotland's Orcadian Basin, which is at least 460 miles from Stonehenge, according to the study in the journal Nature.