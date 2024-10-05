Why do deaths continue to rise in hurricane-affected areas for years after the initial disaster?

As a typhoon battered Taiwan and rescuers searched for hurricane survivors in the US this week, a study estimated that the long-term death toll of such tropical cyclones is around 300 times greater than official figures.

People look out over flood damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on Wednesday in Bat Cave, North Carolina. The death toll has topped 200 people across the southeastern US due to the storm, according to published reports, which made landfall as a category 4 storm on Thursday. © Sean Rayford/Getty Images/AFP Sean Rayford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Hurricane Helene has killed over 200 people in the southeastern US and Hurricane John killed at least 22 in Mexico.

However, the immediate deaths recorded during tropical cyclones – also called hurricanes or typhoons, depending on where they hit – represent just a fraction of the real toll they take on lives in the years after the storm clears, according to new research.

And with human-driven climate change expected to help make tropical cyclones more intense, the US researchers called for people in the affected regions to receive more support.

The research published in the journal Nature is the first to use statistical modeling to estimate how cyclones affect the overall number of deaths in a region over a long time frame, lead study author Rachel Young said.

The researchers looked at 501 tropical cyclones that hit the continental US between 1930 and 2015, analyzing the number of excess deaths from all causes recorded in the 15 years that followed.

The average number of deaths officially reported during individual storms was 24.

But if indirect deaths in the years after the storm were counted, the average toll for each was between 7,000 and 11,000, around 300 times higher than government figures, the study estimated.

This would mean that cyclones contributed to between three and 5% of all deaths recorded in the affected areas on the US Atlantic coast over those 85 years, the study said.

The total death toll over that time could be as high as five million, meaning that cyclones may have contributed to more deaths than car accidents, infectious diseases, or deaths in war, it added.