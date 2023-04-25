2023 NFL Draft: What college football players should be first-rounders?

Kansas City, Missouri - Will your favorite college football player be selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft?

Just days before NFL commissioner Roger Goodell takes the stage in Kansas City to announce the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, there are still many uncertainties regarding what players will be selected and when.

During the offseason, the Carolina Panthers traded with the Chicago Bears to claim the No. 1 overall pick.

However, they have yet to publicly affirm who they will select to open this year's draft.

The Houston Texans, who lost out on the top selection, add to the mystery with the second overall pick. The Texans' selection may send bigger shockwaves than Carolina's.

The Arizona Cardinals, who own the third overall pick, could still trade down with a team in need of a quarterback or they may select the best defensive player available.

No matter happens on Thursday night, there are a handful of players who deserve to be selected as first round picks.

From 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young to Ohio State's charmed Paris Johnson, here's a list of elite players who should hear their names called in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.