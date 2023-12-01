Adidas calls Kevin Durant "dusty" in viral since-deleted tweet

Phoenix, Arizona - Kevin Durant might be a shooting champion when it comes to basketball, but he definitely takes a back seat to Adidas when it comes to taking verbal shots in the ring!

Adidas took a direct hit at NBA champion Kevin Durant (r), calling him "dusty" after he threw shade at Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards' signature sneakers. © Collage: Christian Petersen & Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Adidas unleashed its savage side on Friday, taking a direct hit at the athlete, who had thrown shade at Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards' signature Adidas sneakers.

Things got spicy when Edwards, while discussing which players he'd like to see sporting his signature kicks, mentioned KD, who happens to be a Nike athlete.

In a bold response, the 35-year-old NBA champion made it clear he'd never be caught wearing Edwards' sneakers, tweeting, "Won't EVER see me put a big toe in them Mfers."

With no hesitation, Adidas stepped into the ring and effortlessly dragged him for filth.

With a Twitter account boasting over 4 million followers, Adidas didn't hold back, firing a brutal shot at Durant, saying, "U dusty bouta retire soon anyway."