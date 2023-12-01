Adidas calls Kevin Durant "dusty" in viral since-deleted tweet
Phoenix, Arizona - Kevin Durant might be a shooting champion when it comes to basketball, but he definitely takes a back seat to Adidas when it comes to taking verbal shots in the ring!
Adidas unleashed its savage side on Friday, taking a direct hit at the athlete, who had thrown shade at Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards' signature Adidas sneakers.
Things got spicy when Edwards, while discussing which players he'd like to see sporting his signature kicks, mentioned KD, who happens to be a Nike athlete.
In a bold response, the 35-year-old NBA champion made it clear he'd never be caught wearing Edwards' sneakers, tweeting, "Won't EVER see me put a big toe in them Mfers."
With no hesitation, Adidas stepped into the ring and effortlessly dragged him for filth.
With a Twitter account boasting over 4 million followers, Adidas didn't hold back, firing a brutal shot at Durant, saying, "U dusty bouta retire soon anyway."
Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards duke it out over sportswear deals
The famous sportswear brand quickly deleted the dig and followed up with a sly excuse: "meant to send that from the burner account…"
The online clash between these giants had fans in a frenzy, witnessing a high-stakes game of words in the world of sports fashion.
Durant and Edwards have already met on the court this season, with Phoenix winning 133-115. With their next match on April 5, their showdown against each other just got more interesting thanks to their viral internet fiasco.
Cover photo: Collage: Christian Petersen & Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP