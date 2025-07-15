Pro players unions stand up for college athletes as Congress mulls landmark bill

Professional players unions called on Congress to reject antitrust exemptions or legal liability shields in new regulations for college athletes.

Washington DC - Professional players unions for the five major US sports leagues called on Monday for lawmakers to reject antitrust exemptions or legal liability shields in new regulations for college athletes.

Players unions representing the big five US sports leagues urged Congress to reject any antitrust exemptions that would affect college athletes.
Players unions representing the big five US sports leagues urged Congress to reject any antitrust exemptions that would affect college athletes.  © Collage: MLBPA & NHLPA & MLSPA & NBPA & NFLPA

While compensation for professional players virtually knows no limit, college athletes have only been allowed to begin profiting from their performance and reputation in recent years.

Now, professional players are weighing in as Congress works to develop a national framework for student athlete profit-sharing, with pros saying they felt a duty to protect future union members while they played in college.

"Granting an antitrust exemption to the NCAA and its members gives the green light for the organization and schools to collude and work against student athletes," the unions' statement said.

NFL suspends ex-Ravens kicker Justin Tucker amid bombshell accusations
Athletes NFL suspends ex-Ravens kicker Justin Tucker amid bombshell accusations
Pacers star Haliburton gets bad news for next season after Achilles tear
Athletes Pacers star Haliburton gets bad news for next season after Achilles tear

"Historically, antitrust exemptions have been used to set prices, limit wages, and restrict access to opportunities provided by open markets, all while shielding abuse from legal recourse."

The joint statement was sent by unions representing MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, and NHL players.

House mulls passing SCORE Act

The NCAA last month reached a settlement with college athletes that ensures they will share revenues generated from their Name, Image, and Likeness.
The NCAA last month reached a settlement with college athletes that ensures they will share revenues generated from their Name, Image, and Likeness.  © ANDY LYONS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce is considering the Student Compensation and Opportunity through Rights and Endorsements (SCORE) Act after a settlement last month ensured NCAA athletes will receive revenue sharing from their schools for Name, Image, and Likeness profits.

In a statement last week Representative Gus Bilirakis, a Florida Republican, said a national framework governing such profit-sharing was long overdue, and praised the SCORE Act saying it "delivers the stability, clarity and transparency" student athletes and colleges need.

A 2021 Supreme Court decision held that the NCAA is subject to antitrust laws.

Ohtani throws fastest pitch of his career in latest start for Dodgers
Athletes Ohtani throws fastest pitch of his career in latest start for Dodgers
Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton's injury revealed after brutal NBA Finals exit
Athletes Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton's injury revealed after brutal NBA Finals exit

In their joint statement, the players' unions called for transparency and fair-dealing.

"It is not hard to imagine a situation where NCAA and its members collude to restrict revenue sharing and deny student athletes fair compensation with the confidence of immunity against legal action. Indeed, they have been doing exactly that for decades," they said.

"The NCAA should not have a blank check to impose their will on the financial future of over 500,000 college athletes."

Cover photo: Collage: MLBPA & NHLPA & MLSPA & NBPA & NFLPA

More on Athletes: