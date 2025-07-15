Pro players unions stand up for college athletes as Congress mulls landmark bill

Washington DC - Professional players unions for the five major US sports leagues called on Monday for lawmakers to reject antitrust exemptions or legal liability shields in new regulations for college athletes .

While compensation for professional players virtually knows no limit, college athletes have only been allowed to begin profiting from their performance and reputation in recent years.

Now, professional players are weighing in as Congress works to develop a national framework for student athlete profit-sharing, with pros saying they felt a duty to protect future union members while they played in college.

"Granting an antitrust exemption to the NCAA and its members gives the green light for the organization and schools to collude and work against student athletes," the unions' statement said.

"Historically, antitrust exemptions have been used to set prices, limit wages, and restrict access to opportunities provided by open markets, all while shielding abuse from legal recourse."

The joint statement was sent by unions representing MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, and NHL players.