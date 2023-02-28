Atlanta Falcons announce bombshell Marcus Mariota decision!

Atlanta, Georgia - Marcus Mariota's time with the Atlanta Falcons is officially over after the Falcons on Tuesday announced one of the shortest quarterback stints in the history of the NFL !

After a single season with the Falcons, in which he led the team to a last place finish in the NFC South division, the 29-year-old passer is being moved on, having failed to show his full potential.

"We appreciate Marcus... ultimately, we’re going to add to the (quarterback) position," Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said at the NFL combine on Tuesday.

Cutting Mariota from the roster saves $12 million on the Falcons’ salary cap, affording the Falcons to pursue a new quarterback, with price being no object.

The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, Mariota's career in the league hasn't reflected the expectations of a former first round selection, with just 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

While he may still have a future at the top lever, it will likely come with a team that wants a veteran backup quarterback.