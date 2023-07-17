Bryce James and Kiyan Anthony team up in fire hoops showdown
Las Vegas, Nevada - It's only a matter of time before the sons of NBA legends LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony become hoop legends on their own!
High school ballers Bryce James and Kiyan Anthony broke TikTok when the two went viral for their dance moves last moth.
Since then, fans have raved over the basketball stars, hoping that one day, the two will link up beyond TikTok and on the court.
And as if James and Anthony heard the cries from fans across the country, the athletes actually teamed up on the hardwood over the weekend at the Las Vegas Big Time tournament – and fans are going nuts.
In a highlight clip that has garnered over 1 million views and counting, the younger Anthony caught a huge ally-oop dunk, while Bryce showed off his LeBron-like fade away jumper.
Both Kiyan and Bryce are upcoming juniors and part of the 2025 recruiting class. They are expected to field major offers from the nation's top college basketball programs.
Fans share big reactions to Bryce James and Kiyan Anthony's showing
Representing Strive for Greatness and coached by LeBron James and former NBA player Rajon Rondo, Bryce and Kiyan slam-dunked a stunning showing. Fans couldn't help but point out the resemblance between the sons and their legendary dads.
"Bryce really hoop like young bron. It’s getting scary," one fan tweeted.
"Bryce got his dads fadeaway," another mentioned.
"Kiyan got that patented Melo jab step down already, he’s gonna be a problem," another fan noted.
"Kiyan mastered the Jab step already," another agreed.
"Bro we watched them grow up. i get happy every video cause they replicas," another fan wrote.
Will Bryce James and Kiyan Anthony team up in the future for more tag-team performances on the court?
Cover photo: Screenshot / Instagram / Carmeloanthony