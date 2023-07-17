Bryce James and Kiyan Anthony team up in fire hoops showdown

Las Vegas, Nevada - It's only a matter of time before the sons of NBA legends LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony become hoop legends on their own!

Over the weekend, Bryce James (l.) and Kiyan Anthony (r.) teamed up on the hardwood at the Las Vegas Big Time basketball tournament, and hoops fans are going nuts. © Screenshot / Instagram / Carmeloanthony

High school ballers Bryce James and Kiyan Anthony broke TikTok when the two went viral for their dance moves last moth.

Since then, fans have raved over the basketball stars, hoping that one day, the two will link up beyond TikTok and on the court.

And as if James and Anthony heard the cries from fans across the country, the athletes actually teamed up on the hardwood over the weekend at the Las Vegas Big Time tournament – and fans are going nuts.

In a highlight clip that has garnered over 1 million views and counting, the younger Anthony caught a huge ally-oop dunk, while Bryce showed off his LeBron-like fade away jumper.

Both Kiyan and Bryce are upcoming juniors and part of the 2025 recruiting class. They are expected to field major offers from the nation's top college basketball programs.