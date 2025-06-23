Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton's injury revealed after brutal NBA Finals exit

Indianapolis, Indiana - Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in a game-seven loss to Oklahoma City in the NBA Finals, according to multiple reports Monday.

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in a game-seven loss to Oklahoma City in the NBA Finals. © JUSTIN FORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 25-year-old point guard is at risk of missing the entire 2025-26 campaign as a result of the injury, similar to one that cost NBA star Kevin Durant a full season after being hurt in the 2019 NBA Finals, according to ESPN and The Athletic.

Haliburton became the third star player to be lost in the playoffs to a ruptured Achilles tendon after Boston's Jayson Tatum and Milwaukee's Damian Lillard – with all three uncertain at best for next season.

Haliburton is evaluating surgical options, according to the reports, after playing despite a calf strain in the NBA Finals in hopes of bringing the Pacers their first NBA title.

The Indiana star went down without being touched as he tried to drive to the basket just over seven minutes into the first quarter of the winner-take-all contest in the best-of-seven championship series.

Haliburton grimaced in pain and began slapping the court. He put no weight on the injured leg as he was helped off the court with towels covering his face.