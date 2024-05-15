Caitlin Clark makes big impression on mixed WNBA debut!

Montville, Connecticut - Caitlin Clark scored 20 points but gave up 10 turnovers in a tough WNBA debut as her Indiana Fever team fell to a 92-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.

Clark, NCAA Division I basketball's all-time leading scorer, has brought unprecedented attention to women's basketball with her college career which rewrote the record books and shattered attendance and television viewing records.



Indiana took her as the number one draft pick, maintaining the buzz around Clark, which had peaked with her run to the national championship game with Iowa.

The hype in the build-up was always going to be hard to live up to, but Clark and her team endured a tough night against a strong Suns defense.

The game at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, was sold out, with courtside seats being offered for as much as $4,262 on secondary markets.

While she was making her debut on the road, it was evident from the crowd reactions that many had come just to see the star of last month's NCAA tournament.