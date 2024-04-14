Caitlin Clark roasts Michael Che for jokes about women's sports in viral SNL appearance

New York, New York - Caitlin Clark stole the show on with a hilarious appearance on Saturday Night Live as the hoops sensation continues her meteoric rise!

Caitlin Clark rocked the small screen with a hilarious appearance on Saturday Night Live, playfully poking fun at Michael Che. © Collage: NBC

Making a surprise appearance during SNL's Weekend Update segment, the two-time Naismith Player of the Year stepped into the comedy ring, ready to spar with Michael Che, notorious for his ribbing of women's basketball.

The comedian's latest quip took aim at Clark's retired Iowa jersey, which he suggested would be better suited as an apron.

It was high-time for a reckoning, as the 22-year-old took Che to task by introducing a compilation of his frequent jabs at female sports.

To put the cherry on top, Clark also handed Che a signed apron!