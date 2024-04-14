Caitlin Clark roasts Michael Che for jokes about women's sports in viral SNL appearance
New York, New York - Caitlin Clark stole the show on with a hilarious appearance on Saturday Night Live as the hoops sensation continues her meteoric rise!
Making a surprise appearance during SNL's Weekend Update segment, the two-time Naismith Player of the Year stepped into the comedy ring, ready to spar with Michael Che, notorious for his ribbing of women's basketball.
The comedian's latest quip took aim at Clark's retired Iowa jersey, which he suggested would be better suited as an apron.
It was high-time for a reckoning, as the 22-year-old took Che to task by introducing a compilation of his frequent jabs at female sports.
To put the cherry on top, Clark also handed Che a signed apron!
Caitlin Clark honors women basketball pioneers
In the segment, Clark also honored the women basketball pioneers who paved the way for her.
"Thanks to all the great players like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, the great Dawn Staley and my basketball hero, Maya Moore," Clark said.
"These are the women that kicked down the door so I could walk inside. So I want to thank them tonight for laying the foundation."
Caitlin Clark is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft on Monday night at 7:30 PM ET airing on ESPN.
Cover photo: Collage: NBC