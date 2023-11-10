Caitlin Clark's big performance catches NBA Hall of Famer's attention

Charlotte, North Carolina - Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark put on a show against No. 8 Virginia Tech, catching the attention of one of the most acclaimed athletes in the sport.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark (r) put on a show against No. 8 Virginia Tech, earning praise from a true legend in the sport. © MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Clark, the reigning winner of every major national Player of the Year award, closed the night against Hokies with a massive 40-point triple-double in the Hawkeyes 80-76 win at the Ally Tipoff in Charlotte.



The history maker swished 44 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, narrowly mirroring her historic Elite Eight performance that saw 41 points, ten rebounds, and 12 assists.

Among the many watching her legendary performance on Thursday night was none other than NBA Hall of Famer Dwayne Wade, who didn't hold back from tipping his hat to the young hooper.

"I'm drinking some Wade Rose Wine and watching women's college hoops! Caitlin Clark is simply good at basketball! That's all…" he tweeted.



Like Wade, other fans took to the internet raving over Clark with their own big reactions to her dominant performance.

