Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers headline preseason rankings

Cleveland, Ohio - Who will reign as the queen of the court this upcoming NCAA basketball season?

Angel Reese of LSU (l), Caitlin Clark of Iowa (c), and Paige Bueckers of UConn (r) are set to headline an epic battle for supremacy on the basketball court. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@AngelReese10 & @caitlinclark22 & @paigebueckers

As the hoops season quickly approaches, it's hardly shocking that LSU, UConn, and Iowa take the top three spots, each boasting a formidable lineup.

College basketball fans are in for a thrilling showdown as these three stellar players vie for both the national title and the coveted crown of hardwood royalty.

Last season, Reese broke the NCAA record with 34 double-doubles in a single season en route to helping LSU win their first-ever women's basketball NCAA title.

In the same season, Clark became the first player (man or woman) in NCAA basketball history to record a 40-point triple-double in Division I NCAA Tournament history during Iowa's 97-83 Elite Eight win over Louisville.

After a year of supporting her teammates from the sidelines while recovering from an ACL tear, 2021 Naismith Player of the Year Paige Bueckers has made a triumphant return and is now a strong contender for the title of the best player in college basketball.