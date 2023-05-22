Carmelo Anthony wraps up stellar career with surprise announcement
Los Angeles, California - Former Los Angeles Lakers veteran forward Carmelo Anthony is taking his final bow!
The legendary hooper whose flashy NBA career spanned two decades, shocked the basketball world on Monday morning when he announced his retirement from the NBA in a video on Twitter.
In a post captioned "Thank you #STAYME7O," Anthony thanked the teams he represented and the fans who supported him along the way.
The ex-Laker also said his lengthy career will continue through his son, who one day hopes to follow in his father's footsteps to the big league.
"My legacy, my son, is in you," Anthony said in his heartfelt clip. "I will forever continue through you because the time has come for you to carry this torch."
Following a record-breaking career for Syracuse Orange basketball, Anthony became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.
While the 38-year-old never won a championship, he garnered three-straight Olympic gold medals and became a 10-time All-Star and a six-time All-NBA player.
One of the best shooters from the field, the 2013 NBA scoring champion will go down as one of the foremost players of his era.
Cover photo: Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP / Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP