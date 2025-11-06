Dallas Cowboys star Marshawn Kneeland tragically dead, Texas authorities confirm

Dallas, Texas - Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died at the age of 24, with Texas authorities saying he took his own life.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died by suicide, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced. © Photo by MICHAEL HICKEY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

The Cowboys revealed the second-year player's death in a statement that read: "It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning."

It added: "Marshawn was a beloved team-mate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family."

Per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram the Texas Department of Public Safety said troopers had tried to stop Kneeland's car on Wednesday after a traffic violation, but he sped away and was briefly pursued.

His car was later found abandoned in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, apparently after it was involved in a crash.

"DPS Aircraft and Troopers, along with the Frisco Police Department, searched the immediate area and found the driver, (24-year-old) Marshawn Kneeland, of Plano, deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound," the statement said.

Kneeland had scored the first NFL touchdown of his career in a 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday when he recovered a blocked punt in the end zone.

He missed six games of his rookie season in 2024 due to injury, but still played in 11 games with one start. This season, the former Western Michigan University star had made seven appearances.