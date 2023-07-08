Did Bryce James just reveal his new crush?

Los Angeles, California - Hoops may not be the only thing basketball athlete Bryce James has his eyes set on!

Bryce James (l.) revealed his celebrity crush to be Storm Reid in his latest viral TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / ineedmorebounce6 / Instagram / stormreid

In a viral TikTok, 16-year-old Bryce may have accidentally revealed his celebrity crush – or perhaps it was done intentionally.

After showing his 1.1 million TikTok followers a picture of his crush, they quickly uncovered the mystery woman to be 20-year-old actor Storm Reid.

The youngest of LeBron James' sons shared a picture from Reid's Instagram account while hilariously rapping the lyrics to the hit song, Running Through My Mind by rapper DeJ Loaf.

Bryce seems to be falling head over heels for the TV star, even showing a second picture while mouthing the words, "you been running, you been running."

With over six million views, fans quickly rushed to the comments to gush over his celebrity crush.

"Bryce looking at Storm Reid," one fan noted.

"how could you do this to me," another hilariously added.

"ik that first pic is me it’s okay," another comically wrote.