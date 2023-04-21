Did Ohio State basketball reveal Bronny James' commitment timeline?

Columbus, Ohio - Is Ohio State basketball head coach Chris Holtmann flirting with the idea of landing Bronny James on the Buckeyes?

Ohio State basketball coach Chris Holtmann (c) appeared to hint at Bronny James joining the Buckeyes in his latest comments. © Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

USC is the leading favorite among many basketball fans - and NBA stars - to land Bronny James this fall.

But after Coach Holtmann spoke at The Foundation Spring Festival on Thursday night, some fans are now wondering if the Buckeyes will have a chance at landing Bronny over favorite USC.

Holtmann spoke to Ohio State fans, revealing how much he likes the incoming basketball class but also how the team could still afford to add a player to the incoming group of ballers.

"We have the finishing touches on our recruiting in the next week or two. We may add one more player," Holtmann said. "We just added a top-20 team that will come to the Schott in the first week or two. We cannot wait to get started."

Finishing touches, you say, Coach Holtmann? Could the coach be referring to none other than Bronny James?