Draymond Green shades Rudy Gobert over mid-game punching session

Minneapolis, Minnesota - After punching his Timberwolves' teammate during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, NBA athlete Rudy Gobert’s own words came back to bite him.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green (l) seemingly shaded Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert after Gobert's latest scuffle. © Collage: Cole Burston & Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Not long after Gobert threw a punch at his Minnesota teammate Kyle Anderson during a team huddle and was subsequently sent home, a fellow NBA star decided to join the conversation with some shady commentary.

Confrontational Warriors forward Draymond Green weighed in on the scuffle using a phrase Gobert knows all too well.

"Insecurity is always loud…" Green tweeted.

The subliminal message, which has since been viewed over 5 million times, is the identical response Gobert tweeted in October when Green was involved in a heated scuffle with Warriors teammate Jordan Poole.

"Insecurity is always loud," Gobert tweeted at the time.

While it's unknown if Gobert's initial tweet was directly shading Green, the Golden State veteran certainly took it that way!

Several months have passed since Golden State's in-house incident, Green clearly has not forgotten about some of the reactions – particularly Gobert's.

"The NBA is truly the greatest reality show on the planet," one fan tweeted regarding Gobert's latest scuffle.

"I aspire to be this level of petty," some else wrote, while another fan added, "Boy was waiting on this moment," with three laughing emojis.