Eagles star Saquon Barkley fires back at critics of his outing with Trump

Washington DC - Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley fired back at critics of his recent outing with Donald Trump , where the two played golf together before flying back to the White House.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (r.) fired back at critics of his recent outing with President Donald Trump ahead of the team's White House visit. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Barkley took to X on Monday to defend his decision to spend time with the president ahead of the NFL team's official visit to the White House.

"lol some people are really upset cause I played golf and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT," the 28-year-old athlete wrote.

"Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with [Barack] Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump!" he continued.

The White House is set to welcome the Eagles on Monday for a reception celebrating the team's win in Super Bowl LIX, but not every player has been enthusiastic about the event.

Last week, MVP and starting quarterback Jalen Hurts was asked about whether he would be heading to Washington, to which he said simply, "Um," before the reporter responded, "Got it."

The team has confirmed that while the White House's invitation has been formally accepted by the Eagles, it is not mandatory that all players attend.

The mixed reaction comes after the Eagles' 2018 Super Bowl celebration was canceled amid reports that only a small number of players had agreed to visit Trump, who was then serving his first term as president.