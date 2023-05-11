Embiid gets first All-NBA first team nod as LeBron sets new record
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Joel Embiid can add an All-NBA First Team selection to his resume as the Philadelphia 76ers center was named to the All-NBA First Team for the first time in his career.
The All-NBA teams were announced Wednesday, and joining 2022-23 MVP Embiid on the first team are:
- Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics.
The second team consists of:
- Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
- Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
- Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
- Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets.
The third team features:
- LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
- Julius Randle, New York Knicks
- Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
- De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
- Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings
This marks James’ third time named to the All-NBA Third Team to go with three selections to the All-NBA Second Team and 13 selections to the All-NBA First Team. James’ 19 total selections are the most in NBA history and four more than his closest challengers – Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
All-NBA team format changing next season
The All-NBA teams will have a different look next year, as the teams will no longer be broken down by the traditional positions of two guards, two forwards and a center.
Embiid was a victim of the position breakdown the past two years, as he was a runner-up to fellow center Jokic in MVP voting but saddled on the All-NBA Second Team.
Jokic was on the short end of the voting this year, as he finished second to Embiid in the MVP race and ended up on the All-NBA Second Team.
Embiid, the league’s scoring leader at 33.1 points per game, received 73 first-place votes for MVP.
Cover photo: Collage: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect