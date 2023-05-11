Embiid gets first All-NBA first team nod as LeBron sets new record

The All-NBA teams were announced Wednesday, and joining 2022-23 MVP Embiid on the first team are:

  • Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics.

The second team consists of:

  • Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
  • Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
  • Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
  • Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets.

The third team features:

  • LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
  • Julius Randle, New York Knicks
  • Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
  • De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
  • Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

This marks James’ third time named to the All-NBA Third Team to go with three selections to the All-NBA Second Team and 13 selections to the All-NBA First Team. James’ 19 total selections are the most in NBA history and four more than his closest challengers – Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

All-NBA team format changing next season

The All-NBA teams will have a different look next year, as the teams will no longer be broken down by the traditional positions of two guards, two forwards and a center.

Embiid was a victim of the position breakdown the past two years, as he was a runner-up to fellow center Jokic in MVP voting but saddled on the All-NBA Second Team.

Jokic was on the short end of the voting this year, as he finished second to Embiid in the MVP race and ended up on the All-NBA Second Team.

Embiid, the league’s scoring leader at 33.1 points per game, received 73 first-place votes for MVP.

