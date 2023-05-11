Embiid gets first All-NBA first team nod as LeBron sets new record

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Joel Embiid can add an All-NBA First Team selection to his resume as the Philadelphia 76ers center was named to the All-NBA First Team for the first time in his career.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (r.) was named to the All-NBA First Team for the first time, while Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James set a new selection record. © Collage: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The All-NBA teams were announced Wednesday, and joining 2022-23 MVP Embiid on the first team are:

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics.

The second team consists of:

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets.

The third team features:

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

This marks James’ third time named to the All-NBA Third Team to go with three selections to the All-NBA Second Team and 13 selections to the All-NBA First Team. James’ 19 total selections are the most in NBA history and four more than his closest challengers – Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.