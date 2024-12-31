FBI issues report warning top athletes amid string of burglaries and thefts

New York, New York - The FBI on Monday warned professional sports leagues that organized theft groups are increasingly targeting their athletes .

The FBI said top professional athletes are being targeted by organized theft groups after stars such as Luka Dončić and Travis Kelce were hit by a string of burglaries. © Collage: Ron Jenkins & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The warning came in the wake of a series of burglaries since this fall at the homes of NFL and NBA stars while they were away playing or travelling.

Per ABC News, the feds have noted at least nine such burglaries between September and November.

"These homes are targeted for burglary due to the perception they may have high-end goods like designer handbags, jewelry, watches, and cash," the FBI Liaison Information Report was quoted as saying.

The FBI reportedly believes the organized theft groups are from South America.

Though physical and technical surveillance – including by keeping a close on publicly available information and social media – they identify the whereabouts of potential victims and often know in advance where valuables are kept in a home.

The report did not identify victims, but burglaries have taken place at the homes of Kansas City Chief players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, as well as Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, which led to the NFL issuing an alert to team security officials and players union officials.